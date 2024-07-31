Huron Consulting Gr Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Huron Consulting Gr (NASDAQ:HURN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $133.71, with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average has decreased by 2.88% from the previous average price target of $137.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Huron Consulting Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $133.00 $133.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Announces Outperform $110.00 - Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $133.00 $133.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Huron Consulting Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Huron Consulting Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Huron Consulting Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Huron Consulting Gr Better

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm. The company provides expertise in strategy, technology, operations, advisory services, & analytics through three operating segments namely Healthcare, Education, and Business Advisory. Healthcare segment helps the firms to transform and innovate the delivery model to focus on patient wellness by improving quality outcomes, minimizing care variation and fundamentally improving patient and population health, Education segment provides management consulting and technology solutions, and Business Advisory segment provides services to large and middle-market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, and private equity firms. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Healthcare Segment.

Breaking Down Huron Consulting Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Huron Consulting Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.34% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Huron Consulting Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.5%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huron Consulting Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, Huron Consulting Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

