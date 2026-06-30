A Huron Consulting Director Sold Over 1,800 Company Shares. Here's a Closer Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares for a transaction value of approximately $191,000 at an average price of around $105.01 per share on May 22, 2026.

This transaction represented 17.52% of Brown's direct holdings, reducing her direct ownership from 10,396 to 8,575 shares.

All shares traded were held directly, with no indirect or derivative securities involved in this transaction.

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Board of Directors member Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) for approximately $191,000 in open-market transactions on May 22, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 1,821 Transaction value $191,230 Post-transaction shares (direct) 8,575 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$904K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($105.01); post-transaction value based on May 22, 2026 market close ($105.46).

Key questions

How does the sale compare to Brown's historical trading activity?

Brown has executed two open-market sales over the past two years, with this transaction representing her largest single sale to date and aligning with her pattern of periodic, capacity-driven liquidity events.

Brown has executed two open-market sales over the past two years, with this transaction representing her largest single sale to date and aligning with her pattern of periodic, capacity-driven liquidity events. What proportion of Brown's ownership was impacted by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 17.52% of her direct holdings as of the transaction date, reducing her position from 10,396 to 8,575 shares, with no indirect holdings reported.

The sale accounted for 17.52% of her direct holdings as of the transaction date, reducing her position from 10,396 to 8,575 shares, with no indirect holdings reported. Does the transaction involve any derivatives or indirect entities?

No; all shares were held directly, and there were no derivative securities exercised or indirect holdings (such as trusts or LLCs) involved in this filing.

No; all shares were held directly, and there were no derivative securities exercised or indirect holdings (such as trusts or LLCs) involved in this filing. What is the market context for this sale?

As of May 22, 2026, Huron Consulting Group shares were priced at $105.01, down 24.81% over the prior year, suggesting the transaction occurred amidst a period of share price weakness but within the context of Brown's regular trading cadence.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.74 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.74 billion Net income (TTM) $103.75 million Price (as of market close 5/22/26) $105.01

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 22, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Huron Consulting offers consulting services across healthcare, business advisory, and education, with revenue primarily generated from advisory, digital, and technology solutions.

It operates a fee-based business model, generating income through project-based and recurring service engagements.

The company serves hospitals, health systems, academic institutions, research organizations, and a broad range of industries seeking operational and digital transformation.

Huron Consulting Group is a professional services firm with a global presence, focusing on delivering advisory and digital solutions to complex organizations. The company leverages its expertise across healthcare, business, and education sectors to drive operational improvements and technology adoption for its clients.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 22 sale of Huron Consulting shares by Director Joy Brown came at a time when the stock was beaten down. Her disposition at a weighted average price of $105.01 was far below the 52-week high of $186.78 reached in January.

She has not sold additional Huron stock since then, retaining 8,575 shares post-transaction, which suggests she is not in a rush to dispose of her holdings. Moreover, the size of the sale reflects routine liquidity management, consistent with prior activity and in line with the remaining available share capacity.

Consequently, Brown’s transaction does not suggest a red flag for investors. Huron shares plunged as a result of a sector-wide sell-off in consulting companies. Wall Street feared that artificial intelligence will take away business.

Instead, the opposite seems true. Customers now need Huron to help navigate the transition to AI. In the first quarter, the company’s revenue rose 12% year over year to a record $443.7 million, indicating customer demand remains strong.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Huron Consulting Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.