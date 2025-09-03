Markets
Huron Acquires Wilson Perumal & Company To Expand Strategy And Operations Consulting

September 03, 2025 — 06:49 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Huron (HURN) has acquired Wilson Perumal & Company - WP&C, a strategy and operations consulting firm specializing in complexity management to improve efficiency, profitability, and growth.

The integration will enhance Huron's ability to help clients reduce complexity, operationalize strategy, and deliver bold transformation agendas.

Huron CEO Mark Hussey said the addition of WP&C strengthens its Innosight team's strategy and innovation capabilities, positioning the firm to help clients navigate disruption in today's evolving market. WP&C co-founders Stephen Wilson and Andrei Perumal said the partnership allows them to scale their methodologies globally, emphasizing that transformation requires deep alignment between strategy, operations, and execution.

Around 30 WP&C employees will join Huron, bringing proprietary methodologies and frameworks that serve clients across industries including manufacturing, energy, consumer products, private equity, and the public sector. WP&C will operate within Huron's Commercial segment. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wednesday HURN closed at $137.95, up 0.16%, and remained flat in after-hours trading on the NasdaqGS.

