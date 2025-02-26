$HURN stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HURN stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $19,976,940 of trading volume.

$HURN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HURN:

$HURN insiders have traded $HURN stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES H ROTH has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,432,872 .

. H EUGENE LOCKHART has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,252 shares for an estimated $735,839 .

. JOHN MCCARTNEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $186,305 .

. DEBRA ZUMWALT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 444 shares for an estimated $51,126 .

. EKTA SINGH-BUSHELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $22,799.

$HURN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $HURN stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

