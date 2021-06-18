HURN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.31, changing hands as low as $48.90 per share. Huron Consulting Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HURN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HURN's low point in its 52 week range is $37.46 per share, with $61.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.05.

