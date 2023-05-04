HURN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.46, changing hands as low as $71.07 per share. Huron Consulting Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HURN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HURN's low point in its 52 week range is $51.96 per share, with $87.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.