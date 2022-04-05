HURN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.35, changing hands as high as $48.71 per share. Huron Consulting Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HURN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HURN's low point in its 52 week range is $42.66 per share, with $59.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.