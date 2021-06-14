Hurco Companies' (NASDAQ:HURC) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.14

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) will increase its dividend on the 12th of July to US$0.14. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 1.5%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Hurco Companies Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Hurco Companies' profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 36.5% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 374%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Hurco Companies Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NasdaqGS:HURC Historic Dividend June 14th 2021

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.56. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Earnings per share has been sinking by 37% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Hurco Companies' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Hurco Companies' payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Hurco Companies (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing.

