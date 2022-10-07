Nasdaq-Listed Companies
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Hurco Companies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$13m ÷ (US$319m - US$78m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Hurco Companies has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

NasdaqGS:HURC Return on Capital Employed October 7th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hurco Companies' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Hurco Companies' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Hurco Companies. About five years ago, returns on capital were 8.3%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Hurco Companies becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 40% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Hurco Companies does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

