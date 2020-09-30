Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HURC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HURC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.55, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HURC was $28.55, representing a -27.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.38 and a 40.02% increase over the 52 week low of $20.39.

HURC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). HURC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08.

