Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2021

Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HURC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.2, the dividend yield is 1.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HURC was $34.2, representing a -11.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.83 and a 42.14% increase over the 52 week low of $24.06.

HURC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). HURC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24.

