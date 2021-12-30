Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 17, 2022. Shareholders who purchased HURC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HURC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.07, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HURC was $30.07, representing a -22.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.83 and a 8.17% increase over the 52 week low of $27.80.

HURC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). HURC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hurc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.