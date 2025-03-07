Hurco Companies, Inc. Reports Increased Sales but Wider Net Loss in Q1 Fiscal 2025 Results

Hurco Companies reported a $4.32 million net loss for Q1 2025, despite a 3% increase in sales.

Hurco Companies, Inc. reported a net loss of $4.32 million or $0.67 loss per diluted share for the first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025, compared to a loss of $1.65 million or $0.25 loss per diluted share during the same period last year. Despite this, total sales and service fees increased by 3% to $46.41 million, driven mainly by strong demand for competitively priced Hurco and Milltronics machines, particularly in the Americas and Asia Pacific regions. However, order volume declined, with a total of $40.08 million in orders, a 20% decrease from the previous year, attributed to softened demand in the U.S. and Europe amid economic uncertainty. The company's CEO emphasized the firm’s financial discipline and operational efficiency, which resulted in improved cash reserves, although gross profit margin declined due to lower sales of higher-margin products. Overall, while Hurco faced challenges, it remained optimistic about its diverse product offerings and strong market presence.

Potential Positives

Sales and service fees for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased by 3% compared to the same period in fiscal year 2024, indicating a positive trend in revenue growth.

Significant sales growth of 9% in the Americas and 18% in the Asia Pacific region demonstrates strong demand for the company's products in these markets.

The company improved its financial discipline as evidenced by a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales, from 26% to 22% year-over-year.

The cash and cash equivalents increased to $41,820,000 as of January 31, 2025, compared to $33,330,000 at the end of the previous quarter, indicating a stronger cash position.

Potential Negatives

Hurco reported a significant net loss of $4,320,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which is more than double the loss of $1,648,000 reported in the same period of fiscal 2024.

There was a notable decrease of 20% in new orders, which fell to $40,085,000, compared to $50,218,000 in the prior year, indicating declining demand for the company's products.

Gross profit margin decreased from 22% to 18%, reflecting weaker sales of higher-performance machines and the impact of fixed costs being allocated over lower volume sales.

FAQ

What were Hurco Companies' first quarter results for 2025?

Hurco recorded a net loss of $4.32 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How did Hurco's sales perform in the first quarter of 2025?

Sales and service fees increased by 3% to $46.41 million compared to Q1 2024.

What factors contributed to the decline in orders for Hurco?

Order volume decreased by 20%, mainly due to delayed capital investments amid economic uncertainty.

How did the performance vary across different geographic regions?

Sales increased 9% in the Americas, while Europe saw a decrease of 5%, and Asia Pacific grew by 18%.

What is Hurco Companies’ strategy moving forward?

Hurco aims to maintain financial discipline, optimize operations, and leverage its diverse product portfolio.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurco Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HURC) today reported results for the first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025. Hurco recorded a net loss of $4,320,000, or $0.67 loss per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which included a non-cash tax valuation allowance of $2,385,000 recorded in provision for income taxes, compared to a net loss of $1,648,000, or $0.25 loss per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024.





Sales and service fees for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $46,414,000, an increase of $1,355,000, or 3%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of $434,000, or 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes.





Greg Volovic, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We continue to navigate the global markets and changing demand for machine tools to fulfill the needs of our customers. This quarter saw strong demand for our more competitively priced Hurco (VM) machines, Milltronics toolroom lathes and vertical milling machines, as well as Takumi horizontal machines, with year-over-year, first quarter sales increasing by 3% overall, with notable strength in the Americas, where sales grew by 9%, and in the Asia Pacific region, where sales grew 18%. While overall sales increased, order volume in the U.S. softened as some customers appeared to delay capital investments amid broader economic uncertainty. However, our commitment to financial discipline and optimizing operations and working capital have resulted in a significant addition to our cash position and efficient management of inventory levels. While market cycles present challenges, our diverse product portfolio, global reach, and financial strength ensure that we remain a trusted partner, ready to provide customers with the machines they need—when they need them.”





The following table sets forth net sales and service fees by geographic region for the first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025, and 2024 (dollars in thousands):







































Three Months Ended

















January 31

















2025









2024









$ Change









% Change











Americas





$18,108





$16,650





$1,458









9





%









Europe





21,614





22,750





(1,136





)





(5





)%









Asia Pacific





6,692





5,659





1,033









18





%









Total





$46,414





$45,059





$1,355









3





%













Sales in the Americas for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased by 9%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to an increased volume of shipments of Hurco and Milltronics machines. The increase in sales was mostly attributable to increased shipments of VM and toolroom machines, as well as lathes.





European sales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 5%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The decrease in European sales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was primarily attributable to a decreased volume of shipments of higher performance Hurco VMX machines and lathes in France and Italy, partially offset by increased shipments of higher-performance 5-axis Hurco machines in the United Kingdom and Milltronics vertical milling machines throughout the European region. In addition to the decreased machine sales for the quarter, European sales also reflected a decline in shipment of accessories manufactured by our wholly owned subsidiary, LCM Precision Technology S.r.l. (“LCM”).





Asian Pacific sales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased by 18%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 2%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The increase in Asian Pacific sales primarily resulted from a higher volume of shipments of Hurco and Takumi machines in China and India.





Orders for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $40,085,000, a decrease of $10,133,000, or 20%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, and included an unfavorable currency impact of $374,000, or less than 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars.





The following table sets forth new orders booked by geographic region for the first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025, and 2024 (dollars in thousands):







































Three Months Ended

















January 31

















2025









2024









$ Change









% Change











Americas





$14,643





$20,796





($6,153





)





(30





)%









Europe





19,370





23,535





(4,165





)





(18





)%









Asia Pacific





6,072





5,887





185









3





%









Total





$40,085





$50,218





($10,133





)





(20





)%













Orders in the Americas for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 30%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to decreased customer demand for Hurco and Milltronics machines, particularly the higher-performance VMX machines.





European orders for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 18%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The decrease in orders was driven primarily by decreased customer demand for electro-mechanical components and accessories manufactured by our wholly-owned subsidiary, LCM, as well as decreased customer demand for Hurco and Takumi machines in France and Italy. The decrease in Hurco machines was primarily due to decreased demand for higher-performance VMX and 5-axis machines.





Asian Pacific orders for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased by 3%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 2%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The increase in Asian Pacific orders was driven primarily by an increase in customer demand for Hurco machines in China, partially offset by decreased customer demand for Hurco and Takumi machines in India.





Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $8,290,000, or 18% of sales, compared to $9,695,000, or 22% of sales, for the corresponding prior year period. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit as a percentage of sales was primarily due to the lower volume of sales of vertical milling machines in the Americas and Europe where we typically sell more of our higher-performance VMX series machines and lathes. Additionally, gross profit was negatively impacted by the allocation of fixed costs on lower margin sales and lower production volumes.





Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $10,382,000, or 22% of sales, compared to $11,515,000, or 26% of sales, in the corresponding fiscal year 2024 period, and included a favorable currency impact of $84,000, when translating foreign expenses to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The year-over-year reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter reflected lower levels of discretionary spending, reduced sales commissions, and reduced employee health insurance costs.





Income tax expense for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $2,041,000, compared to an income tax benefit of $601,000, for the corresponding prior year period. The year-over-year change was primarily due to a $2,385,000 non-cash valuation allowance recorded on our Italian, U.S. and China deferred tax assets, as well as changes in geographic mix of income and loss that includes jurisdictions with differing tax rates, and discrete items related to unvested stock compensation. Because we have a valuation allowance recorded against our Italian, U.S. and China deferred tax assets, we did not record a tax benefit of $1,153,000 for our U.S., Italy and China pre-tax losses for the three months ended January 31, 2025. The valuation allowance recorded during the first quarter of fiscal 2025 reflected a full valuation allowance of the U.S. and Italian deferred tax assets and was recorded after evaluating changes to tax laws, statutory tax rates, and our cumulative three-year income (loss) levels for the U.S. and Italy for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.





Cash and cash equivalents totaled $41,820,000 at January 31, 2025, compared to $33,330,000 at October 31, 2024. Working capital was $172,591,000 at January 31, 2025, compared to $180,788,000 at October 31, 2024. The decrease in working capital was primarily driven by decreases in inventories and accounts receivable, net, partially offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents.





Hurco Companies, Inc. is an international, industrial technology company that sells its three brands of computer numeric control (“CNC”) machine tools to the worldwide metal cutting and metal forming industry. Two of the Company’s brands of machine tools, Hurco and Milltronics, are equipped with interactive controls that include software that is proprietary to each respective brand. The Company designs these controls and develops the software. The third brand of CNC machine tools, Takumi, is equipped with industrial controls that are produced by third parties, which allows the customer to decide the type of control added to the Takumi CNC machine tool. The Company also produces high-value machine tool components and accessories and provides automation solutions that can be integrated with any machine tool. The end markets for the Company's products are independent job shops, short-run manufacturing operations within large corporations, and manufacturers with production-oriented operations. The Company’s customers manufacture precision parts, tools, dies, and/or molds for industries such as aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, transportation, and computer equipment. The Company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with manufacturing operations in Taiwan, Italy, and the U.S., and sells its products through direct and indirect sales forces throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The Company has sales, application engineering support and service subsidiaries in China, the Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, the U.S., and Taiwan. Web Site: www.hurco.com





Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the cyclical nature of the machine tool industry; uncertain economic conditions, which may adversely affect overall demand, in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific markets; the risks of our international operations; governmental actions, initiatives and regulations, including import and export restrictions, duties and tariffs and changes to tax laws; the effects of changes in currency exchange rates; competition with larger companies that have greater financial resources; our dependence on new product development; the need and/or ability to protect our intellectual property assets; the limited number of our manufacturing and supply chain sources; increases in the prices of raw materials, especially steel and iron products; the effect of the loss of members of senior management and key personnel; our ability to integrate acquisitions; acquisitions that could disrupt our operations and affect operating results; failure to comply with data privacy and security regulations; breaches of our network and system security measures; possible obsolescence of our technology and the need to make technological advances; impairment of our assets; negative or unforeseen tax consequences; uncertainty concerning our ability to use tax loss carryforwards; changes in the SOFR rate; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health epidemics and pandemics on the global economy, our business and operations, our employees and the business, operations and economies of our customers and suppliers; and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contact: Sonja K. McClelland





Executive Vice President, Treasurer, & Chief Financial Officer





317-293-5309























Hurco Companies, Inc.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(In thousands, except per share data)





































Three Months Ended

















January 31,





















2025





















2024



















(unaudited)









Sales and service fees





$





46,414













$





45,059













Cost of sales and service









38,124

















35,364















Gross profit











8,290

















9,695













Selling, general and administrative expenses









10,382

















11,515



































Operating (loss) income











(2,092





)













(1,820





)









Interest expense









58

















131













Interest income









94

















156













Investment income









161

















59













Other (expense) income, net









(384





)













(513





)











(Loss) income before taxes











(2,279





)













(2,249





)









(Benefit) provision for income taxes









2,041

















(601





)











Net (loss) income







$





(4,320





)









$





(1,648





)































(Loss) income per common share

























Basic







$





(0.67





)









$





(0.25





)











Diluted







$





(0.67





)









$





(0.25





)











Weighted average common shares outstanding

























Basic











6,459

















6,483















Diluted











6,459

















6,483



































Dividends per share







$





-













$





0.16























































OTHER CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA





























Three Months Ended

















January 31,













Operating Data:













2025





















2024



















(unaudited)









Gross margin









18





%













22





%









SG&A expense as a percentage of sales









22





%













26





%









Operating (loss) income as a percentage of sales









-5





%













-4





%









Pre-tax (loss) income as a percentage of sales









-5





%













-5





%









Effective tax rate









-90





%













27





%









Depreciation and amortization





$





710













$





908













Capital expenditures





$





556













$





832



































Balance Sheet Data:









1/31/2025













10/31/2024











Working capital





$





172,591













$





180,788













Days sales outstanding









50

















49













Inventory turns









1

















1













Capitalization





















Total debt









--

















--













Shareholders' equity









198,143

















207,172













Total





$





198,143













$





207,172



















































Hurco Companies, Inc.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In thousands, except share and per share data)

















January 31,













October 31,





















2025





















2024

















ASSETS







(unaudited)











Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$





41,820













$





33,330













Accounts receivable, net









28,355

















36,678













Inventories









139,736

















153,037













Derivative assets









525

















323













Prepaid and other assets









6,119

















5,209













Total current assets









216,555

















228,577



































Property and equipment:























Land









1,046

















1,046













Building









7,381

















7,381













Machinery and equipment









25,383

















28,106













Leasehold improvements









4,248

















4,667





















38,058

















41,200













Less accumulated depreciation and amortization









(29,903





)













(32,404





)









Total property and equipment, net









8,155

















8,796



































Non-current assets:























Software development costs, less accumulated amortization









7,235

















7,044













Intangible assets, net









722

















763













Operating lease - right of use assets, net









11,443

















11,313













Deferred income taxes









617

















1,349













Investments









8,414

















8,216













Other assets









2,690

















2,585













Total non-current assets









31,121

















31,270



































Total assets









$









255,831

















$









268,643





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













































Current liabilities:























Accounts payable





$





22,322













$





24,951













Customer deposits









3,228

















4,308













Derivative liabilities









1,817

















705













Operating lease liabilities









3,881

















3,829













Accrued payroll and employee benefits









6,266

















7,786













Accrued income taxes









1,451

















866













Accrued expenses









4,013

















4,258













Accrued warranty expenses









986

















1,086













Total current liabilities









43,964

















47,789



































Non-current liabilities:























Deferred income taxes









49

















53













Accrued tax liability









537

















537













Operating lease liabilities









7,917

















7,852













Deferred credits and other









5,221

















5,240













Total non-current liabilities









13,724

















13,682



































Commitment and contingencies











-

















-



































Shareholders' equity:























Preferred stock: no par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued









-

















-













Common stock: no par value, $.10 stated value per share, 12,500,000 shares authorized; 6,644,286 and 6,548,838 shares issued and 6,483,990 and 6,435,624 shares outstanding, as of January 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024, respectively









648

















644













Additional paid-in capital









61,728

















61,500













Retained earnings









157,102

















161,422













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(21,335





)













(16,394





)









Total shareholders' equity









198,143

















207,172



































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$









255,831

















$









268,643

































