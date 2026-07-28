HURC vs. TWIN: Which Capital Equipment Stock Offers More Upside?

Industrial equipment companies continue to benefit from long-term investment in manufacturing, transportation and infrastructure, although demand remains closely tied to industrial production and capital spending trends. Against this backdrop, Hurco Companies, Inc. HURC and Twin Disc, Incorporated TWIN are two industrial equipment manufacturers serving specialized end markets. HURC develops, manufactures and sells computerized computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, integrated control systems and related automation solutions for the metal-cutting industry. TWIN designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment serving marine, energy, industrial and government applications through a global manufacturing and distribution network.

While both companies operate within the broader industrial equipment industry, they focus on different product categories and serve distinct customer markets. Hurco is primarily focused on CNC machine tools and related automation solutions, whereas Twin Disc specializes in power transmission equipment for marine and off-highway applications. These differences in product portfolios, end-market exposure and business focus create distinct investment profiles, raising the question: which company is better positioned to create long-term shareholder value? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: HURC vs. TWIN

HURC (up 25.2%) has underperformed TWIN (up 41.9%) over the past three months. In the past year, Hurco stock has gained 6.2% compared with Twin Disc stock’s surge of 159.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, HURC is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) ratio of 0.45X, above its median of 0.41X over the past five years. TWIN’s trailing 12-month EV/S multiple sits at 0.99X, above its last five-year median of 0.68X. HURC and TWIN both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Industrial Products sector’s average of 4.40X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Driving Hurco Stock

Hurco's competitive edge lies in its proprietary CNC control technology and continued product innovation. The company differentiates itself through its WinMax control software, conversational programming capabilities and patented UltiMotion technology, which simplify machine operation while improving productivity, precision and surface finish. It is also expanding its premium offerings with next-generation five-axis machines and software enhancements, allowing HURC to address increasingly complex manufacturing requirements and strengthen its value proposition beyond hardware alone.

HURC has evolved beyond a single-brand machine tool manufacturer by building a diversified portfolio through acquisitions and product expansion. Its Hurco, Milltronics and Takumi brands cater to different customer segments, ranging from value-oriented buyers to high-precision applications, while ProCobots and LCM extend its presence into automation and machine components. This broader portfolio enables Hurco to serve a wider range of industries and price points, reducing reliance on any single product category or geographic market.

Hurco complements its CNC machine sales with a portfolio of higher-value aftermarket offerings, including service parts, software upgrades, accessories, operator training and application support. These services strengthen customer relationships throughout the equipment lifecycle while creating recurring revenue opportunities beyond new machine sales. Although machine tools remain the primary revenue source, the aftermarket business helps diversify revenue streams and provides greater resilience during periods of weaker capital equipment demand.

Factors Aiding Twin Disc Stock

Twin Disc has expanded its capabilities through the acquisitions of Kobelt and Katsa, strengthening its position in marine and industrial power transmission. These businesses added complementary products, including propulsion, steering, braking and gearbox solutions, while enhancing engineering expertise and aftermarket services such as refurbishment and spare parts. The broader portfolio enables TWIN to offer more integrated solutions and strengthens its competitive position across specialized applications.

Twin Disc serves a broad range of end markets, including commercial and military marine, pleasure craft, industrial, government and energy applications, through a global manufacturing and distribution network. This diversification reduces reliance on any single customer, geography or industry, allowing TWIN to benefit from varying demand cycles while creating multiple avenues for long-term growth.

Twin Disc entered fiscal 2026 with a larger six-month order backlog than a year earlier, providing greater visibility into near-term demand and production planning. While management notes that customer schedules can shift, the expanding backlog, along with improving sales and profitability, indicates healthy underlying demand and supports confidence in TWIN's operating momentum.

Choose HURC Over TWIN Now

Hurco and Twin Disc operate in specialized capital equipment markets but offer investors different investment propositions. HURC's long-term growth is supported by its proprietary CNC technology, diversified product portfolio and recurring aftermarket business, although its performance remains closely linked to manufacturing activity and capital spending. TWIN has strengthened its competitive position through acquisitions, expanded its presence across multiple end markets and built a healthy order backlog, providing greater visibility into near-term demand.

From a valuation standpoint, both companies continue to trade at levels that appear attractive relative to the broader sector, suggesting that neither stock commands an excessive premium. However, the market assigns a higher valuation to Twin Disc, reflecting stronger recent execution and investor confidence in its growth strategy. Hurco's more conservative valuation indicates that expectations remain relatively muted, leaving greater scope for the stock to benefit if demand for machine tools and industrial automation improves.

While Twin Disc has delivered stronger operational momentum, Hurco appears to offer the more compelling upside opportunity. Its differentiated technology, established market position and recurring revenue streams provide a solid long-term foundation, while its relatively modest valuation offers investors a more favorable balance between risk and potential return. For investors seeking upside in the capital equipment space, HURC emerges as the better choice at current levels.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.