Huobi Investment Arm Backs Beyond Finance With Strategic Investment
The investment arm of crypto exchange Huobi made a strategic investment in decentralized-finance (DeFi) platform Beyond Finance.
- As part of the investment, Huobi will advise Beyond Finance on creating a decentralized synthetic-asset platform, according to an announcement Wednesday.
- The size of the investment was not disclosed.
- Beyond Finance’s other institutional investors include Consensus Capital and OKEx Blockdream Ventures.
- The partnership will also see Beyond Finance integrated into Heco, a public chain created by Huobi and designed to offer Ethereum developers a low-cost and interoperable platform for building DeFi applications.
- Huobi last month said it was dedicating $100 million to invest in DeFi projects and make acquisitions.
Related Stories
- Wirex Eyes Mainstream DeFi With Fireblocks Integration
- DeFi Network Karura Wins First Auction Slot on Kusama
- Solana-Based Pyth Network Adds Institutional Crypto Exchange LMAX as Data Provider
- Grayscale Brings 13 More Tokens With DeFi Focus Under Consideration
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.