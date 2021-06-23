Cryptocurrencies

Huobi Investment Arm Backs Beyond Finance With Strategic Investment

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published

The investment arm of crypto exchange Huobi made a strategic investment in decentralized-finance (DeFi) platform Beyond Finance.

  • As part of the investment, Huobi will advise Beyond Finance on creating a decentralized synthetic-asset platform, according to an announcement Wednesday.
  • The size of the investment was not disclosed.
  • Beyond Finance’s other institutional investors include Consensus Capital and OKEx Blockdream Ventures.
  • The partnership will also see Beyond Finance integrated into Heco, a public chain created by Huobi and designed to offer Ethereum developers a low-cost and interoperable platform for building DeFi applications.
  • Huobi last month said it was dedicating $100 million to invest in DeFi projects and make acquisitions.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular