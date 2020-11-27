Huobi-Branded Crypto Exchange Launches for Malaysian Market

There’s now an additional cryptocurrency exchange serving the Malaysian market, after a new Huobi-linked platform announced its launch Friday.

Huobi Labuan said in an emailed press release that it aims to provide users in the nation with a “safe and regulated” platform for trading cryptocurrencies.

The exchange received a digital asset trading brokerage service license from “Malaysian authorities” in September for a nine-month trial period of operation, according to the release.

Under the license, Huobi Labuan is permitted to provide spot and derivatives trading services in Malaysia.

The exchange will initially support over a dozen different crypto assets including bitcoin, ether, EOS and Huobi’s own HT token. After the trial period, more cryptocurrencies can be added.

The crypto exchange has been set up as a “local operating partner” of Huobi Cloud – a scheme allowing “vetted partners” to launch exchanges leveraging Huobi’s trading technology and digital asset infrastructure.

CoinDesk reached out for further details on which authorities precisely provided the license and who the partner entity is, but did not immediately hear back.

Huobi Global is the world’s second largest cryptocurrency spot exchange by volume, according to CoinMarketCap.

See also: Libra Plans Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin Launch in January 2021: Report

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.