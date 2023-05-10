Huntsman's (HUN) Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Miss in Q1

Huntsman Corporation HUN reported a first-quarter 2023 net income of $153 million or 83 cents per share, down from $223 million or $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share fell to 20 cents in the reported quarter from $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents.



Revenues were $1,606 million, down around 26.7% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,628.7 million.

Segment Highlights

Polyurethanes: Revenues from the segment fell 28% year over year to $991 million in the reported quarter, hurt by reduced sales volumes, unfavorable currency translation and lower MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) average selling prices. Volumes fell mainly due to lower demand, especially in European and American markets.



Performance Products: Revenues fell 30% to $334 million courtesy of lower sales volumes resulting from weak demand for certain products, which were partially offset by an improved sales mix. Sales volume fell in all regions mainly due to weaker construction activity, lower demand in coating, adhesives, lubes and other industrial markets, as well as inventory destocking.



Advanced Materials: Revenues from the unit went down 14% to $289 million primarily due to lower sales volume resulting from weak demand in the infrastructure market and the deselection of lower margin businesses. Average selling prices increased because of higher raw material, energy and logistics costs and improvement in the sales mix.

Financials

Huntsman had total cash of $615 million at the end of the quarter, down around 6% sequentially. Long-term debt amounted to $1,509 million, down roughly 9.7% sequentially.



Free cash flow from continuing operations was a use of $168 million against a source of $3 million in the year-ago quarter. The company spent $46 million on capital expenditures from continuing operations compared with $64 million in the prior-year quarter.

Outlook

Huntsman expects demand headwinds to persist in the second quarter, especially in North American construction. However, it is witnessing sequential improvement in China and Europe. It expects an overall business recovery as construction demand and inventory levels continue to normalize.



Huntsman expects to spend $240-$250 million on capital expenditures in 2023.

Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman have lost 24.4% in the past year compared with a 3.4% decline of the industry.



