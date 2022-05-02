Huntsman's (HUN) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1

Huntsman Corporation HUN recorded profits of $240 million or $1.04 per share in the first quarter of 2022, rising from $100 million or 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.19 in the reported quarter from 66 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.

Revenues were $2,389 million, up 30% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,337.7 million. Huntsman witnessed higher sales across all segments in the reported quarter and reaped the benefits of economic recovery, higher average selling prices and higher volumes.

Segment Highlights

Polyurethanes: Revenues from the segment rose 30% year over year to $1,386 million in the reported quarter owing to higher MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) average selling prices in all the regions. An increase in sales volumes, mainly due to stronger demand in all regions positively impacted revenues.

Performance Products: Revenues surged 57% to $480 million courtesy of higher average selling prices led by strong demand on market recovery and higher raw-material costs. Volumes rose on the back of stronger demand.

Advanced Materials: Revenues from the unit jumped 21% to $335 million on higher average selling prices, partly offset by lower sales volumes. Average selling prices rose across all markets in response to higher raw-material, energy and logistics costs.

Textile Effects: Revenues from the division rose 2% to $197 million. The increase can be attributed to higher average selling prices led by increases in direct costs.

Financials

Huntsman had total cash of $807 million at the end of the quarter, increasing 20% year over year. The free cash flow from continuing operations was $16 million in the quarter compared with the use of cash of $114 million a year ago. The long-term debt amounted to $1,529 million, down from $1,567 million a year ago.

The company repurchased around 5.5 million shares for roughly $210 million in the reported quarter. During the quarter, its board approved an increased share repurchase authorization to $2 billion from $1 billion. HUN intends to buy back around $1 billion in shares during 2022. Its board also increased its dividend by 13% in the first quarter.

Outlook

The company expects continued strong results in the second quarter. It expects to complete the Geismar MDI splitter project in June 2022, which will expand the differentiated Polyurethanes business in the Americas. It anticipates balance sheet strength and expected cash flow to provide flexibility and enable it to return cash to shareholders.

Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman have increased 13.9% in the past year against a 7.1% decline of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Huntsman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

