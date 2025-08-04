Huntsman's Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q2, Down Y/Y

Huntsman Corporation’s HUN second-quarter 2025 loss (as reported) was 92 cents per share. This compares to earnings of 13 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted loss per share was 20 cents compared with earnings of 14 cents in the year-ago quarter. It was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents.



Revenues were $1,458 million, down around 7% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,476.7 million. Lower global construction and industrial activity weighed on HUN’s volumes in the quarter.

HUN’s Segment Highlights

Polyurethanes: Revenues from the segment fell 7% year over year to $932 million. The figure beat our estimate of $906 million. The downside was due to lower average selling prices and reduced sales volumes. Prices fell mainly due to less favorable supply and demand dynamics.



Performance Products: Revenues moved down 10% to $270 million, which was below our estimate of $300 million. The decrease was mainly caused by lower sales volumes. Sales volumes fell primarily owing to lower operating rates at the Moers, Germany, facility.



Advanced Materials: Revenues from the unit decreased 5% to $264 million and fell short of our estimate of $267 million. Sales declined due to lower average selling prices and volumes. Prices declined due to an unfavorable sales mix, while volumes fell due to reduced demand in coatings and aerospace markets.

HUN’s Financials

Free cash flow from continuing operations was $55 million as compared to $5 million in the prior-year quarter. The company had around $1.3 billion in combined cash and unused borrowing capacity as of June 30, 2025.



The company spent $37 million on capital expenditures from continuing operations compared with $50 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $92 million in the reported quarter.

HUN’s Outlook

Moving ahead, HUN noted that it saw muted construction demand in the second quarter and does not believe that these trends will change meaningfully in the third quarter. It has taken actions to cut costs and restructure, including the closure of the European Maleic Anhydride facility in Moers, and other downstream facilities in North America and Europe.

HUN’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman have lost 57.1% in the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 25% decline.



HUN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

HUN currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



