Huntsman Urges Shareholders To Vote For Its Director Nominees - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - In a letter to shareholders, Huntsman Corporation (HUN) urged its shareholders to vote for all of the company's directors standing for election. Stockholders of record as of February 1, 2022, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

"The Huntsman of today is vastly different than the Huntsman of just a few years ago. We have successfully executed a strategic repositioning of our business and our refreshed, fit-for-purpose Board is driving a proven plan to continue enhancing shareholder value. Don't let Starboard and its short-term focus put your investment in Huntsman at risk," Peter Huntsman Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said.

