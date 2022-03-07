Markets
HUN

Huntsman Urges Shareholders To Vote For Its Director Nominees

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - In a letter, Huntsman Corp. (HUN) urged its shareholders to not be distracted by Starboard's false claims and misconceptions in their attempt to disrupt the shareholder value-creating strategy upon which the Board and management are executing. The company advised shareholders to vote for all of Huntsman's nominees.

"Starboard's campaign is unnecessary, unwise and risks destroying the substantial and accelerating momentum Huntsman has accumulated coming out of a record year. Their campaign is based on a web of myths that are either simply untrue or do not reflect today's Huntsman; sadly, Starboard and its nominees are waging a fight with a company that no longer exists and putting your investment at significant risk," Huntsman said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular