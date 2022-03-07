Huntsman Urges Shareholders To Vote For Its Director Nominees

(RTTNews) - In a letter, Huntsman Corp. (HUN) urged its shareholders to not be distracted by Starboard's false claims and misconceptions in their attempt to disrupt the shareholder value-creating strategy upon which the Board and management are executing. The company advised shareholders to vote for all of Huntsman's nominees.

"Starboard's campaign is unnecessary, unwise and risks destroying the substantial and accelerating momentum Huntsman has accumulated coming out of a record year. Their campaign is based on a web of myths that are either simply untrue or do not reflect today's Huntsman; sadly, Starboard and its nominees are waging a fight with a company that no longer exists and putting your investment at significant risk," Huntsman said.

