Huntsman Updates Outlook for Q4 2025 Amid Unplanned Outages

Huntsman Corporation HUN has announced an update to its fourth-quarter 2025 outlook amid challenges due to an unplanned outage at its Polyurethanes facility located in Rotterdam, Netherlands. This is expected to result in a negative impact of approximately $10 million on fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA.

Out of the two MDI lines, the larger is impacted with resumption expected by mid-December. The current outage has caused a shift in management expectations. It currently expects the fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be at the lower end of the $25 million to $50 million range as announced on Nov. 6, 2025. Leaving out the impact of the outage, the company is trending as was previously expected.

The company’s shares have lost 43.3% over the past year against the industry’s 21.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HUN, in its third-quarter call, noted that cost management and cash generation remain its top priorities. Its restructuring programs were expected to deliver more than $100 million in savings this year.

HUN’s cash generation has been strong over the past year. Factoring in the economic conditions globally, its board had reset the regular dividend to 35 cents a share annually, marking a reduction of 65%. The move allows HUN to maintain its financial flexibility amid the current operating environment.

HUN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

HUN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY. At present, KGC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while FSM and HMY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.63 per share, indicating a rise of 139.71%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 17.37%. KGC’s shares have gained 199.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at 83 cents per share, reflecting an 80.4% year-over-year increase.Its shares have surged 118.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMY’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.66 per share, indicating a rise of 112% from year-ago levels. HMY’s shares have gained 118.7% in the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.