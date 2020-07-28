Markets
HUN

Huntsman Targets Total Annualized Cost Savings And Synergies Of $100+ Mln By End Of 2021

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, specialty chemicals company Huntsman Corp. (HUN) said it closed the acquisition of CVC Thermoset Specialties on May 18, 2020.

The integration remains on track and the Company expects to achieve the targeted annualized synergies of approximately $15 million by the end of 2021.

Including approximately $35 million of synergies relating to recent acquisitions, the company is also targeting annualized savings in excess of $100 million by the end of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular