Huntsman Targets To Grow EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow Conversion - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corporation (HUN) said the company is well-positioned to achieve its next set of strategic objectives, which include growing an even more differentiated portfolio, improving EBITDA margin, generating free cash flow above 40%, maintaining an investment grade balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders.

For 2022, Huntsman projects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.4 billion and free cash flow conversion above 40%. Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be approximately 17%.

Post-2022, the company targets 18-20% adjusted EBITDA margin. The company noted that SG&A cost control is a key element in its drive to improve adjusted EBITDA margins.

Huntsman also announced a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization which it expects to complete within 3 years.

