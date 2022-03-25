Markets
HUN

Huntsman Shareholders Elect All Of Its Director Nominees

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) said its shareholders have voted to elect all 10 of its director nominees to the company's Board of Directors.

The elected directors are Peter Huntsman, Mary Beckerle, Sonia Dulá, Cynthia Egan, Curtis Espeland, Daniele Ferrari, Jeanne McGovern, José Muñoz, David Sewell and Jan Tighe.

Huntsman noted that the board's intent to continue building on the high level of shareholder engagement prompted in part by Starboard's campaign.

Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO of the company, said "While we had our differences with Starboard on the key issue of Board composition, we appreciated the constructive dialogue we had with them on that topic as well as several other business matters since their initial investment and look forward to continued engagement with Starboard as a significant investor in Huntsman."

In an open letter to Huntsman shareholders, Starboard Value said it is disappointed by the results of this election, we appreciate the significant number of shareholders that voted for change.

In fact, based on preliminary results, it appears as though less than 50% of the shares outstanding supported the Company's contested nominees, Starboard said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular