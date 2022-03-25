Huntsman Shareholders Elect All Of Its Director Nominees

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) said its shareholders have voted to elect all 10 of its director nominees to the company's Board of Directors.

The elected directors are Peter Huntsman, Mary Beckerle, Sonia Dulá, Cynthia Egan, Curtis Espeland, Daniele Ferrari, Jeanne McGovern, José Muñoz, David Sewell and Jan Tighe.

Huntsman noted that the board's intent to continue building on the high level of shareholder engagement prompted in part by Starboard's campaign.

Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO of the company, said "While we had our differences with Starboard on the key issue of Board composition, we appreciated the constructive dialogue we had with them on that topic as well as several other business matters since their initial investment and look forward to continued engagement with Starboard as a significant investor in Huntsman."

In an open letter to Huntsman shareholders, Starboard Value said it is disappointed by the results of this election, we appreciate the significant number of shareholders that voted for change.

In fact, based on preliminary results, it appears as though less than 50% of the shares outstanding supported the Company's contested nominees, Starboard said.

