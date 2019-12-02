Huntsman Reports Impact From Disruption At Port Neches Facility - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) said the disruption at Port Neches Facility is expected to have a minor negative knock-on impact of a few million dollars to fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations. On November 27, there was an explosion and fire at a neighboring site to the Port Neches facility. As a result, the PO/MTBE unit at the facility remains idled for the time.

Huntsman Corp. also stated that the closing of the sale of the Intermediates Chemicals, Integrated Oxides and Surfactants Business to Indorama Ventures remains on target for early 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.