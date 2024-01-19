Huntsman Lowers Q4 Adj. EBITDA Outlook; Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN), a manufacturer of diversified organic chemical products, Friday said that it has lowered its adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fourth quarter.

Following this news, shares have been trading down around 6 percent in pre-market activity.

The company now expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $40 million to $45 million. This is lower than its previous outlook of $65 million to $90 million, published in October.

The lower guidance is due to continued pressure in the Polyurethanes segment and the negative impact of an unplanned outage during the quarter at the Rotterdam facility in the Netherlands.

The company is set to publish its fourth-quarter results on February 21.

In pre-market activity, Huntsman shares are trading at $21.98, down 5.79% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.