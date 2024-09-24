News & Insights

Huntsman International Prices Offering Of $350 Mln Of Senior Notes Due 2034

September 24, 2024 — 08:39 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp.(HUN) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, has priced its offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2034. The notes will be offered to the public at a price of 99.640% of their principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 5.700% per annum.

Huntsman expects the offering to close on September 26, 2024.

Huntsman plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of debt.

BofA Securities, Inc.; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; BMO Capital Markets Corp.; HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.; ICBC Standard Bank Plc; MUFG Securities Americas Inc.; PNC Capital Markets LLC; TD Securities (USA) LLC; and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

