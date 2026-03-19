Huntsman Inaugurates Operational Unit Expansion in Hungary

Huntsman Corporation HUN celebrated the grand opening of its expanded Performance Products manufacturing facility in Petfurdo, Hungary. The site had begun its operations earlier this year. With the successful completion of this expansion, the company’s global production capacity stands enhanced with innovative technologies for the polyurethane, coatings, metalworking and electronics industries.

As Huntsman experiences JEFFCAT amine catalysts’ demand growth, this investment in its product portfolio supports industry efforts to save energy, lower emissions, and reduce odors in consumer products. The specialty chemicals are widely used in applications such as automobile seats, mattresses and energy-efficient building insulation. The investment is built on HUN’s legacy of commitment to sustainability, operational excellence and long-term value creation.

The upgraded facility improves manufacturing flexibility and enables the development of next-generation products, positioning the company to respond with speed, innovation and reliability. The project received support from the Hungarian government as a strong partnership to boost regional growth, highlighting the confidence of the community.

HUN’s stock has lost 26.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 4.8% decline.



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HUN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

HUN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While AEM and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a rise of 60.39% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.77%. AEM’s shares have soared 86% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.88 per share, indicating a 17.58% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 119.4% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, while missing it in the remaining two.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.