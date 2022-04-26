Huntsman (HUN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Huntsman Corporation HUN is set to release first-quarter 2022 results before market open on Apr 28. The company’s earnings are likely to have benefited from healthy demand and prices for MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) and acquisitions. However, it is likely to have faced headwinds from higher raw material and logistics costs.

Huntsman beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing-four quarter earnings surprise of 10.8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.9% in the last reported quarter.

Shares of Huntsman are up 18.5% in the past year against a 3.5% decline of its industry.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Huntsman this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Huntsman is +1.88%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Huntsman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Huntsman’s first-quarter revenues is currently pinned at $2,338 million, indicating a 27.3% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Advanced Materials division’s revenues is pegged at $340 million, suggesting a 22.3% rise year over year.

The consensus estimate for the Performance Products unit’s revenues is pegged at $461 million, indicating an increase of 51.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for the Polyurethanes’ unit’s revenues is pegged at $1,392 million, indicating an increase of 30.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for the Textile Effects division’s revenues is pegged at $218 million, indicating an increase of 12.9% year over year.

Factors to Watch For

The company is likely to have benefited from healthy demand for MDI, driven by megatrends and material substitution. Higher MDI prices and demand is expected to have supported performance in the core Polyurethanes segment.

Huntsman is also expected to have gained from the contributions of the acquisitions in the to-be-reported quarter. Benefits of CVC Thermoset Specialties and Gabriel acquisitions are expected to get reflected in the Advanced Materials unit.

The company is likely to have faced headwinds from higher raw material costs led by supply disruptions. The unfavorable impacts from higher costs of raw materials and logistics challenges are expected to get reflected in the March-quarter performance.

Huntsman is expected to have faced headwinds from higher gas and electricity prices in Europe in the first quarter. Higher raw material costs might have impacted Polyurethanes margins.

