Huntsman (HUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Huntsman (HUN) closed at $39.43, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemical company had lost 2.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.88%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Huntsman as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, up 48.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.3 billion, up 25.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $8.98 billion, which would represent changes of +12.99% and +6.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Huntsman should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.33% higher. Huntsman is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Huntsman currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.45.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

