Huntsman (HUN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.19, changing hands as high as $20.59 per share. Huntsman Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.23 per share, with $24.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.18.

