Huntsman (HUN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Huntsman (HUN) reported revenue of $1.61 billion, down 32.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntsman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total - Polyurethanes : -28% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -27.01%.

: -28% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -27.01%. Total - Performance Products : -30% versus -32.68% estimated by six analysts on average.

: -30% versus -32.68% estimated by six analysts on average. Total - Advanced Materials : -14% compared to the -10.19% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -14% compared to the -10.19% average estimate based on six analysts. Sales Volume - Advanced Materials : -21% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -18.91%.

: -21% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -18.91%. Local Currency - Price - Polyurethanes : -2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.24%.

: -2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.24%. Sales Volume - Polyurethanes : -21% versus -20.54% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -21% versus -20.54% estimated by four analysts on average. Sales Volume - Performance Products : -31% versus -37.06% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -31% versus -37.06% estimated by four analysts on average. Local Currency - Price - Advanced Materials : 6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.58%.

: 6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.58%. Revenues- Polyurethanes : $991 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.5%.

: $991 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.5%. Revenues- Advanced Materials : $289 million versus $300.92 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change.

: $289 million versus $300.92 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change. Revenues- Performance Products : $334 million versus $323.23 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.4% change.

: $334 million versus $323.23 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.4% change. Revenues- Intersegment Eliminations: -$8 million compared to the -$8.33 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Huntsman have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

