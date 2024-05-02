Huntsman (HUN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Huntsman (HUN) reported $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion, representing a surprise of -0.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntsman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total - Polyurethanes : -7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -7.4%.

: -7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -7.4%. Total - Performance Products : -13% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -13.7%.

: -13% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -13.7%. Total - Advanced Materials : -10% versus -4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -10% versus -4% estimated by four analysts on average. Sales Volume - Advanced Materials : -4% compared to the -3.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -4% compared to the -3.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Sales Volume - Polyurethanes : 9% versus -2.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 9% versus -2.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Sales Volume - Performance Products : 4% versus 1.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4% versus 1.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Polyurethanes : $926 million compared to the $894.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.

: $926 million compared to the $894.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year. Revenues- Advanced Materials : $261 million versus $287.79 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change.

: $261 million versus $287.79 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change. Revenues- Performance Products : $291 million compared to the $296.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year.

: $291 million compared to the $296.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year. Revenues- Intersegment Eliminations : -$8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$7.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: -$8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$7.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Polyurethanes : $39 million versus $34.41 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $39 million versus $34.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Advanced Materials: $43 million versus $44.10 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Huntsman have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.