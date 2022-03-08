Huntsman (HUN) Provides Stronger Updated Outlook for Q1

Huntsman Corporation HUN announced an updated outlook for first-quarter 2022. The company now anticipates adjusted EBITDA for the quarter to be at or greater than the high end of the earlier-announced guidance of $350-$380 million. This company revised the guidance after reviewing February results and the developing business trends in March.

Despite considerable energy cost rise in Europe, adjusted EBITDA margin in the first quarter is trending to 17%, the company noted.

The improved updated guidance is led by continued momentum in the Performance Products segment and to a lesser degree in Advanced Materials. In the Polyurethanes segment, headwinds in the European region are being masked by strength in North America and Asia.

Huntsman stated that despite macro headwinds in Europe, the multi-year transformation of its portfolio along with persistent pricing and cost execution has enabled its businesses to perform well.

The company’s credit rating has been upgraded from BBB- to BBB by Fitch Ratings. This upgrade has further validated the company’s overall financial profile, underlying business strength and clear strategy.

Shares of Huntsman have increased 30.3% in the past year compared with a 2.6% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

