Huntsman (HUN) Price Target Increased by 10.84% to 14.44

The average one-year price target for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) has been revised to $14.44 / share. This is an increase of 10.84% from the prior estimate of $13.02 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.33% from the latest reported closing price of $14.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntsman. This is an decrease of 215 owner(s) or 36.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUN is 0.05%, an increase of 31.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 181,955K shares. The put/call ratio of HUN is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 11,404K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,063K shares , representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,811K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,543K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,970K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,633K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,984K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,863K shares , representing a decrease of 14.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 85.57% over the last quarter.

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