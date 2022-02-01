Huntsman (HUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Huntsman (HUN) closed at $36.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemical company had gained 1.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.29%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Huntsman as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 72.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.23 billion, up 33.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Huntsman. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher. Huntsman is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Huntsman is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.36, so we one might conclude that Huntsman is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

