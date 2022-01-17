Huntsman (HUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Huntsman (HUN) closed at $38.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemical company had gained 17.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Huntsman as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 76.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.23 billion, up 33.51% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Huntsman. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher within the past month. Huntsman currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Huntsman is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.28.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

