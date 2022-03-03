Huntsman (HUN) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Huntsman (HUN) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, HUN broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Shares of HUN have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that HUN could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider HUN's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 7 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch HUN for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

