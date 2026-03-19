Huntsman (HUN) Down 10.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Huntsman (HUN). Shares have lost about 10.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Huntsman due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Huntsman’s Q4 Earnings Miss, Sales Top Estimates Amid Pricing Pressure

Huntsman’s fourth-quarter 2025 loss (as reported) was 56 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 82 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted loss per share was 37 cents compared with a loss of 25 cents in the year-ago quarter. It was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 29 cents.

Revenues were $1,355 million, down around 7% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,327.9 million. Huntsman saw volume pressure in the quarter, along with lower pricing in some parts of its portfolio.

Segment Highlights

Polyurethanes: Revenues from the segment fell 8% year over year to $897 million. The figure beat our estimate of $883 million. The downside was due to lower average selling prices, partly masked by higher sales volumes. MDI selling prices fell mainly due to less favorable supply and demand dynamics.

Performance Products: Revenues moved down 6% to $224 million, which was below our estimate of $225.7 million. The decrease was mainly caused by lower sales prices. Sales volumes were relatively stable.

Advanced Materials: Revenues from the unit decreased 4% to $243 million and missed our estimate of $264.6 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by higher average selling prices. Sales volumes decreased in infrastructure coatings and general industry segments due to soft demand.

Financials

Free cash flow from continuing operations was $20 million as compared to $108 million in the prior-year quarter. The company had around $1.3 billion in combined cash and unused borrowing capacity as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Huntsman spent $57 million on capital expenditures from continuing operations compared with $51 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $77 million in the reported quarter.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, adjusted EBITDA for Polyurethanes is anticipated in the roughly $25 million to $40 million range, Performance Products in about $20 million to $30 million, and Advanced Materials in about the $38 million to $42 million range, reflecting continued challenging market conditions and seasonal softness as well as benefits from cost savings actions underway into 2026. The company also highlighted ongoing inventory alignment and cost savings programs that are expected to further support cash flow and operational resilience throughout the year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -64.43% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Huntsman has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Huntsman has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Huntsman Corporation (HUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.