Huntsman (HUN) Completes Buyout of CVC Thermoset Specialties

Huntsman Corporation HUN completed the acquisition of CVC Thermoset Specialties from Emerald Performance Materials LLC. Notably, the deal was valued at around $300 million, subject to customary closing adjustments. Huntsman funded the all-cash transaction from available liquidity.

CVC Thermoset Specialties is a North American specialty chemical producer that serves the industrial composites, adhesives and coatings markets. It has annual revenues of roughly $115 million, with two production facilities located in Akron, OH, and Maple Shade, NJ.

Per Huntsman’s management, the acquisition is in sync with its strategy of expanding its specialty Advanced Materials portfolio. Moreover, the buyout will offer the company products and technologies that it plans to expand and globalize by using its existing asset footprint and routes to market in Asia and Europe.

The acquisition is expected to offer unique technology, cost efficiency, an enlarged customer base, and greater value to shareholders. Also, Huntsman anticipates the acquisition to deliver roughly $15 million of annualized synergies within two years.

Huntsman's shares have lost 14.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 27.5% decline.

The company recorded adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents in the first quarter, down from 36 cents in the year-ago quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents.

Revenues fell roughly 5% year over year to $1,593 million. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,536.3 million.

On the first-quarter earnings call, Huntsman stated that it remains focused on protecting its balance sheet amid the global economic crisis. The company has reduced unnecessary inventories and is also trimming capital spending this year by 30% or around $90 million by delaying discretionary spending. Huntsman has also taken other actions, including cost reductions and suspension of share repurchases. It will also accelerate plans to realize synergies with its recent and pending strategic acquisitions.

