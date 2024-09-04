Huntsman Gains on Downstream Expansion Amid Demand & Pricing Woes

Huntsman Corporation HUN benefits from actions to grow its downstream businesses, differentiated product innovation, strategic acquisitions and cost actions amid headwinds from demand softness and pricing pressure.



HUN’s shares have lost 21.6% over a year compared with a 6% decline of its industry.



Downstream Expansion & Cost Synergies Aid HUN

Huntsman, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, remains focused on growing its downstream specialty and formulation businesses and is shifting its MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) business from components to differentiated systems that typically have higher margins and lower volatility.



HUN’s Polyurethanes segment is well positioned for a strong upside in the long term, given its focus on ramping up its high-value differentiated downstream portfolio. The substitution of MDI for less effective materials will remain a key driving factor for the MDI business.



The company should also gain from significant synergies of acquisitions. Its strong liquidity and balance sheet leverage give it adequate flexibility to continue to develop and expand its core businesses through acquisitions and internal investments. The acquisitions of CVC Thermoset and Gabriel Performance Products are contributing to EBITDA in the Advanced Materials segment.



HUN remains committed to its cost realignment and synergy objectives. It realized more than $280 million in run rate savings at the end of 2023. It sees additional cost-improvement opportunities in 2024, focusing on manufacturing cost efficiency and the completion of European restructuring activities. Huntsman expects roughly $60 million in year-over-year cost optimization benefits, excluding inflation, in 2024.

Demand & Pricing Headwinds Ail Huntsman Stock

Huntsman saw challenges from demand softness and significant de-stocking in 2023. Demand conditions in Europe weakened last year due to high levels of natural gas prices. Demand in China was impacted by reduced economic growth resulting from the pandemic-led restrictions and lower construction activities.



Although demand has improved of late in these regions, the lingering impacts of sluggish demand in certain markets are likely to continue in the near term. The residential construction market remains sluggish in China. MDI demand also remains weak in Europe due to elevated energy costs.



Huntsman also faces headwinds from pricing pressure. Lower selling prices across its segments weighed on its top line in the second quarter. A less favorable supply-demand environment contributed to the fall in MDI prices. Competitive pressures, particularly in Europe and the Americas, also affected the Performance Products segment. Weaker prices are likely to continue to impact HUN’s results in the third quarter.

