Huntsman Expands Texas Site To Boost Semiconductor-Grade Chemical Production

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has expanded its Performance Products division's manufacturing facility in Conroe, Texas.

This development aims to meet rising global demand from the semiconductor sector.

The newly added E-GRADE unit will enhance Huntsman's capabilities by producing high-purity, low-trace metal amines, such as quaternary amines and amine oxides, crucial for advanced chip manufacturing. The company emphasized its dedication to safety, quality, and manufacturing reliability, ensuring a streamlined production process from blending to packaging.

Chairman and CEO Peter Huntsman said the investment reflects their commitment to innovating semiconductor-grade products and strengthening global supply chains in response to AI-driven chip demand.

Jan Buberl, President of Performance Products, noted that Huntsman now possesses the global production capacity, research strength, and product range to become a leading supplier of semiconductor-grade amines.

Conroe Mayor Duke Coon highlighted the expansion's positive economic impact, citing job creation and the city's growing status as a center for high-tech manufacturing.

HUN is currently trading $13.25 or 0.45% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.