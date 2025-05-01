HUNTSMAN Earnings Results: $HUN Reports Quarterly Earnings

HUNTSMAN ($HUN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, missing estimates of -$0.11 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,410,000,000, missing estimates of $1,503,720,633 by $-93,720,633.

HUNTSMAN Insider Trading Activity

HUNTSMAN insiders have traded $HUN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY C BECKERLE sold 20,201 shares for an estimated $432,725

HUNTSMAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of HUNTSMAN stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUNTSMAN Government Contracts

We have seen $227,345 of award payments to $HUN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

HUNTSMAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $20.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $20.0 on 11/06/2024

