HUNTSMAN Earnings Results: $HUN Reports Quarterly Earnings

HUNTSMAN ($HUN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, missing estimates of -$0.11 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,410,000,000, missing estimates of $1,503,720,633 by $-93,720,633.
HUNTSMAN Insider Trading Activity
HUNTSMAN insiders have traded $HUN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARY C BECKERLE sold 20,201 shares for an estimated $432,725
HUNTSMAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of HUNTSMAN stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 6,670,825 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,332,326
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,578,100 shares (+320.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,513,143
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 2,135,000 shares (+188.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,494,050
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,989,834 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,876,707
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,187,127 shares (-48.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,403,899
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 1,139,549 shares (+70.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,546,068
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,046,145 shares (-24.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,861,994
HUNTSMAN Government Contracts
We have seen $227,345 of award payments to $HUN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
HUNTSMAN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $20.0 on 03/28/2025
- Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $20.0 on 11/06/2024
