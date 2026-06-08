Huntsman Divests Gomet Business in Italy to Boost Liquidity

Huntsman Corporation HUN has announced the sale of Huntsman Gomet, its molded rubber and thermoplastic automotive aftermarket components manufacturing business based in Italy, to Trelleborg Group for 42.5 million Euros (roughly $50 million), subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

Located in Azeglio, Italy, Gomet’s business was part of Huntsman’s Polyurethanes division and became part of the company through its acquisition of Rockwood in 2014. Gomet generated approximately 24 million Euros in revenues during 2025. The transaction aligns with Huntsman’s ongoing strategy to optimize its portfolio and strengthen its balance sheet.

The company plans that proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce outstanding borrowings, supporting its broader strategy. The divestiture enables Huntsman to sharpen its focus on its core operations. Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to Huntsman on the transaction, while Freshfields LLP provided legal counsel.

For the second quarter of 2026, Huntsman expects sequential improvement, especially in Polyurethanes. The company expects margin improvement across regions from its pricing initiatives. It anticipates second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $60-$75 million for Polyurethanes, $30-$40 million for Performance Products and $50-$55 million for Advanced Materials.

HUN has gained 22.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 5% growth.



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HUN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

HUN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While CF and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.16 per share, indicating a rise of 83.14% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 22.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 149.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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