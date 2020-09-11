Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HUN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that HUN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.6, the dividend yield is 2.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUN was $22.6, representing a -9.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.90 and a 84.79% increase over the 52 week low of $12.23.

HUN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). HUN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.35. Zacks Investment Research reports HUN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -63.12%, compared to an industry average of -16.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 31.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HUN at 4.37%.

