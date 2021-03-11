Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HUN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that HUN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUN was $28.6, representing a -3.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.49 and a 133.85% increase over the 52 week low of $12.23.

HUN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). HUN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.64. Zacks Investment Research reports HUN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 122.56%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates

