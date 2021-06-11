Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HUN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.95, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUN was $26.95, representing a -16.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.35 and a 61.04% increase over the 52 week low of $16.74.

HUN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). HUN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85. Zacks Investment Research reports HUN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 176.64%, compared to an industry average of 29.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

