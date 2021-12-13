Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HUN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HUN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.88, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUN was $32.88, representing a -4.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.47 and a 36.46% increase over the 52 week low of $24.10.

HUN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF). HUN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.55. Zacks Investment Research reports HUN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 258.05%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hun Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 7.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HUN at 3.92%.

