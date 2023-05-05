Huntsman Corp. Reveals Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $153 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $223 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $37 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.5% to $1.61 billion from $2.19 billion last year.

Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $153 Mln. vs. $223 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.61 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.

